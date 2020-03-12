Icahn expects bids for Occidental to emerge on oil recovery

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +17.4% ) soars to the top of the S&P 500 after shareholder Carl Icahn confirms earlier reports that he increased his stake to near 10% and intends to seek board representation.

In an SEC filing, Icahn says OXY shares were undervalued and believes the company's merger with Anadarko Petroleum was a terrible transaction and that CEO Vicki Hollub and the board must be held accountable for "one of the worst disasters in financial history."

In the near- to medium-term, Icahn believes crude oil prices will meaningfully recover, and because of the industry consolidation that he believes will occur, "expects strong bids to emerge" for the company.

Icahn says critical decisions must be made to ensure Occidental's long-term viability, and most importantly the company needs a board that "prioritizes stockholder value ahead of their own personal interests."