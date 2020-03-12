Fuel Tech slides 22% post Q4 results miss

Fuel Tech (FTEK -22.5% ) Q4 revenue declined by 69% Y/Y to $4.9M, reflecting significantly lower revenues at APC.

Sales by segments: Air Pollution Control $1.67M (-84.1% Y/Y); and FUEL CHEM $3.24M (-38.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Operating loss was $4.73M, as compared to operating profit of $867k a year ago.

Company reported a Q4 Adj. EBITDA loss of $3.92M, compared to positive Adj. EBITDA of $1.21M a year ago.

Company says 2019 was a challenging year, driven primarily by ongoing delays in closing new Air Pollution Control business awards with such delays continuing into the first quarter of 2020.

Company’s Board of Directors accepted the Leadership Team’s offer to voluntarily reduce the base salary of all Officers of the Company by 10% effective March 1, 2020.

Company has total cash of $13.5M as of December 31, 2019.

