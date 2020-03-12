Seeking Alpha
On the Move

Theater stocks crumble anew after latest delay

|About: AMC Entertainment Holdings... (AMC)|By: , SA News Editor

Amid the latest major movie to delay its release, movie theater stocks have been marking record drops as investors weigh the prospects of heavy hits to exhibitors' attendance figures.

A Quiet Place Part II has put off its March opening, and theater-related stocks are responding as they did when James Bond film No Time to Die was delayed.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 16.1% but off its lows; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) down 22.3%. IMAX is off 19.3%, and theater ad specialist National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is down 18.8%.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is -15.5%, and Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) -5.2%.

Cineworld Group (OTC:CNWGY) fell 24.2% in London, and the company says worst-case outbreak scenarios put it at risk of breaking its lending covenants.