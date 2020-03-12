Uber Eats offering 'no-contact' deliveries

Uber (NYSE:UBER) says Eats users can leave a note in the app for "no-contact" deliveries, which involve the driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.

The option, also offered by Deliveroo in the UK and Alibaba and Meituan Dianping in China, comes amid increasing panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber will offer drivers compensation for a period of time if diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed under quarantine. The offer currently applies to drivers in the US, UK, and Mexico, but Uber plans to bring it worldwide.