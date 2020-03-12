JinkoSolar Holding Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+262.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.