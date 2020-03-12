Park-Ohio slips 19% on Q4 earnings miss; announces share repurchase program

Park-Ohio (PKOH -19% ) reported Q4 net sales decline of 6.5% Y/Y to $379.5M; and net income declined by 48.6% Y/Y to $7.6M.

Sales by segments: Supply technology $136.1M (-11.9% Y/Y); Assembly components $129M (-3.4% Y/Y); and Engineered products $114.4M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 16.4%; and operating margin declined by 110 bps to 4.6%.

Q4 EBITDA was $29.3M (-19.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 120 bps to 7.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $63.7M, compared to $54.8M a year ago; and FCF was $23.4M.

Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program whereby the Company may repurchase up to 1M shares of its outstanding common stock. This replaces the one previously authorized by the Board of Directors in 2013.

Company did not provide FY20 guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak and its uncertain impact on its global operations and customer supply chains.

