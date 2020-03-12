Jabil Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.19B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JBL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.