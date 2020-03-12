Buckle Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, March 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $270.27M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.