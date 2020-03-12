High-yield on pace for worst session in years

Depending on your data source, the iShares High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -3.2%) is on pace for its worst session in at least six years or more than a decade.
Its cousin, the SPDR High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK -3.5%).
Energy paper makes up a big part of the junk arena, and a lot of highly-leveraged shale producers are trading as if they won't survive the oil price crash. Oil is down 6% today to under $31 per barrel. The Energy Select SPDR is down just shy of 10%.
Select BDCs: Main Street Capital (MAIN -12.2%), Ares Capital (ARCC -7%), Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV -12.2%), Gladstone Investment (GAIN -10.8%), FS KKR Capital (FSK -14.9%), PennantPark Investment (PNNT -13.5%)