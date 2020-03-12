High-yield on pace for worst session in years

Depending on your data source, the iShares High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -3.2% ) is on pace for its worst session in at least six years or more than a decade.

Its cousin, the SPDR High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK -3.5% ).

Energy paper makes up a big part of the junk arena, and a lot of highly-leveraged shale producers are trading as if they won't survive the oil price crash. Oil is down 6% today to under $31 per barrel. The Energy Select SPDR is down just shy of 10%.