Dizzying slide for restaurants, casinos and theme parks

The places-people-gather trade is performing poorly once again.

Largest restaurant decliners: Brinker International (EAT -23.2%), Dine Brands Global (DIN -27.9%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -20.4%), Dave & Buster's (PLAY -18.7%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -14.6%), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL -10.3%).

Largest theme park decliners: Cedar Fair (FUN -28.5%) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -20.3%).

Largest casino/resort decliners: Eldorado Resorts (ERI -31.8%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -17%), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -14.3%), Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -16.8%), OneSpaWorld (OSW -17.9%) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -14.8%).

All the above stocks were already in a deep descent before the latest coronavirus headlines rattled investors that traffic may not return to normal for an extended period.

