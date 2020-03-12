Dizzying slide for restaurants, casinos and theme parks

The places-people-gather trade is performing poorly once again.

Largest restaurant decliners: Brinker International (EAT -23.2% ), Dine Brands Global (DIN -27.9% ), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -20.4% ), Dave & Buster's (PLAY -18.7% ), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -14.6% ), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL -10.3% ).

Largest theme park decliners: Cedar Fair (FUN -28.5% ) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX -20.3% ).

Largest casino/resort decliners: Eldorado Resorts (ERI -31.8% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -17% ), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH -14.3% ), Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA -16.8% ), OneSpaWorld (OSW -17.9% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -14.8% ).

All the above stocks were already in a deep descent before the latest coronavirus headlines rattled investors that traffic may not return to normal for an extended period.

