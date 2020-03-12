Oil tanker rates extend gains as Saudis flood market

Benchmark Middle East-China tanker rates surge another 15% to WS 178.75, equating to earnings of $194,297/day, to reach a fresh YTD high, Bloomberg reports.

Other major VLCC rates also increased, including those for the routes from the Middle East to U.S. Gulf and to Singapore, as well as West Africa to China.

"We feel this tanker surge has more legs to run compared to the October spike which was driven by ships removed from the market," Clarksons Platou analysts say, referring to the COSCO sanctions. "One of the key differences now is that it is demand driven, i.e. oil production and exports are soaring due to Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and others pumping at maximum capacity."

Potentially relevant tickers include: FRO, NAT, NNA, NM, NMM, TNK, TNP, TK, DSSI, ASC, SFL, DHT, EURN, INSW, GNK, SB, SBLK, STNG