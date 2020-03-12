Liberty TripAdvisor sinks amid hit to travel stocks

After tracking lower premarket, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is now off 45.1% , shaving nearly half its $179M market value in one session, and is down nearly 84% from a year ago (a decline of 76% over the past six months).

It's Liberty Media's controlling holder for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) - which is down 17.1% and suffering alongside other online travel stocks: Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) -12.6% ; Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) -8.9% ; Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) -7.7% .

Liberty TripAdvisor holds 22.5% of TripAdvisor's equity, but controls the company through 57% ownership of voting rights.