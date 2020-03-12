Ovintiv to cut Q2 capex by $300M; full-year cash costs to drop by $100M

Ovintiv (OVV +2.1% ) bounces higher after announcing plans to immediately cut Q2 capital spending by $300M and full-year cash costs by $100M in response to falling oil prices.

The company says it is dropping 10 operated drilling rigs now and will drop an additional six operated rigs in May, which would leave it with three operated rigs in the Permian Basin, two in the Anadarko and two in the Montney.

Beyond the immediate cuts, Ovintiv says it may further reduce capex throughout the year to ensure free cash neutrality and balance sheet strength, and expects to provide updated guidance with its Q1 reporting.

Ovintiv also notes 80% of its total long-term debt is due in 2024 or beyond, with a weighted average bond maturity of ~10 years.