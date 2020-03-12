Verizon boosts capital guidance, says networks set for traffic

Verizon (VZ -6.2% ) is raising its capital guidance for 2020 by $500M across the board.

That brings its forecast to $17.5B-$18.5B, from a previous $17B-$18B.

That will help "accelerate Verizon's transition to 5G and help support the economy during this period of disruption," the company says.

"Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company has not seen a measurable increase in data usage - despite some businesses, schools and other organizations now asking employees to work remotely and students to take classes online," it says.