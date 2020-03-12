Coronavirus updates - MLB suspends, NY bans gatherings over 500

NY Governor Cuomo this afternoon announced a ban on gatherings of 500 or more across the state to go into effect at 5 PM on Friday; for Broadway theaters, it goes into effect immediately.

Meanwhile in the suburbs of Philadelphia, there's been a relatively sizable coronavirus outbreak in Montgomery Country. Governor Tom Wolf earlier ordered the school shut for two weeks, and asked that all non-essential retail businesses close their doors.

Major League Baseball has suspended all operations, including spring training, reports NBC. An official announcement is expected soon. Update at 3:15 ET: The official announcement is out. For now, the regular season has been delayed by at least two weeks.

The Supreme Court Building is now closed to the public.

Update at 3:57 PM: President Trump says he could restrict domestic travel to U.S. regions where Covid-19 becomes "too hot."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces the closing of all schools until April 3, and the banning of gathering over 100 people.