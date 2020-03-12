Copper price plunges to three-year lows

Copper fell to its lowest in more than three years after the U.S. imposed curbs on travel from Europe due to the coronavirus.

Three-month LME copper closed -1.6% to $5,440/metric ton, after falling as low as $5,376.50, its weakest level since November 2016.

Base metals miners trade sharply lower: FCX -11.2% , TECK -10.1% , SCCO -13.8% , BHP -12.3% , RIO -9% , VALE -15.2% .

"Markets across the board are in risk-off mode, everything is in panic mode," says WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah. "There is not enough clarity and decisiveness with [Trump's] action and the market doesn't seem to be impressed."

Also, LME nickel closed -4.8% to $11,830/mt for its lowest settlement since last June, aluminum -1.1% to $1,656/mt, zinc -2.5% to $1,938/mt, lead +0.5% to $1,774/mt and tin -3.6% to $16,100/mt.

