Department stores could see widespread closings

The possibility of large-scale store shutdowns is increasing as massive social distancing efforts continue in the U.S.

The implications for the retail sector are enormous, particularly for department store chains which have little margin for financial downturns. Anecdotal reports have already suggested huge drops in traffic.

Sector watch: J.C. Penney (JCP -23.1% ), Macy's (M -20.2% ), Kohl's (KSS -16.4% ), Nordstrom (JWN -15.4% ) and Dillard's (DDS -8.8% ).