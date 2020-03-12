Latest 'Fast & Furious' entry punts to 2021

In the biggest yet of recent major-film postponements, Universal (CMCSA -6.4% ) is putting off F9 (the ninth entry in the lucrative Fast and the Furious franchise) into next year.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," according to a statement.

It's moving the release date to April 2, 2021.

That was the release date for Fast & Furious 10, which will presumably move into a more distant future date (likely April 2022, as the series seems to have staked out a preferred spring weekend).

The franchise has become one of film's richest, drawing combined grosses of more than $5B.