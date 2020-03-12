Healthcare, senior REIT shares tumble amid coronavirus spread

Most healthcare and senior-housing REITs stocks sink by double digits after a report that a Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA -27.8%) rehab center had several patients that tested positive for Covid-19.
By name, Ventas (VTR -29.7%), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC -26.6%), Welltower (WELL -21.9%), New Senior Investment (SNR -25.3%), Omega Healthcare (OHI -20.3%), and LTC Properties (LTC -19.9%) took some of the biggest hits.
Prison REITs CoreCivic (CXW -18.8%) and GEO Group (GEO -15.4%) also trade down sharply.
