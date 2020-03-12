Healthcare, senior REIT shares tumble amid coronavirus spread

Most healthcare and senior-housing REITs stocks sink by double digits after a report that a Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA -27.8% ) rehab center had several patients that tested positive for Covid-19.

By name, Ventas (VTR -29.7% ), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC -26.6% ), Welltower (WELL -21.9% ), New Senior Investment (SNR -25.3% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI -20.3% ), and LTC Properties (LTC -19.9% ) took some of the biggest hits.

Prison REITs CoreCivic (CXW -18.8% ) and GEO Group (GEO -15.4% ) also trade down sharply.

