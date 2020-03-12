BTIG updates on Del Taco

BTIG sticks with a Neutral rating on Del Taco (TACO -17.8% ) remain Neutral on concerns over market share in the highly competitive quick service category.

"We believe the combination of negative traffic and rising food and labor costs will continue to pressure restaurant margins for the foreseeable future," warns analyst Peter Saleh.

Saleh says he was encouraged by Del Taco's update that it is not seeing any impact so far from the coronavirus. "We are encouraged by this news given the company’s heavy California exposure (~65% of restaurants) and further note management has not noticed any change in sales trends at locations in Washington state. Furthermore, Del Taco has not experienced nor do they anticipate any supply shortage or delays related to the coronavirus," he states.

On the negative side, Del Taco's forecast for FY20 restaurant-level margin of 16.2% to 16.7% fell short of BTIG's estimate of 17.1% forecast.