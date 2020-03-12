Tesla posts double-digit drop

Tesla (TSLA -10.9% ) is down sharply on a mix of developments.

The EV automaker faces a lawsuit in China over Model 3 full self-driving computer chips. Nikkei Asian Review reports Tesla execs were called in to explain themselves to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology about the same issue.

On Wall Street, Morgan Stanley cut its base price target on Tesla to $480 from $500 on lowered earnings estimates. "While acknowledging the situation remains fluid, we are marking to market our forecasts for Tesla in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly to adjust for lower expectations of growth outside of China," warns analyst Adam Jonas.

On a broader scale, Tesla is expected to face some of the same supply chains issues and demand drops as other major automakers due to the coronavirus outbreak.