A look into the Fed's crisis toolkit

As an oil price war and the spread of coronavirus roil markets with little indication that the volatility will abate, analysts and economists are expecting the Fed to go beyond interest rate cuts and bond purchases to keep financial markets operating smoothly.

Discount window: This lending tool is rarely used because banks fear that borrowing from the window make them look weak; banks pay a rate of 50 basis points over the FOMC's federal funds target rate for credit on a very short-term basis, typically overnight; the Fed could also make it more attractive by lowering the rate charged or extending the length of the loans to 90 days from 30 days.

Term auction facility: Similar to the discount window, but without the stigma; financial firms, though, bid for the funding so the rate paid would be seen as determined by the market, not as a penalty rate.

Commercial paper funding: The Fed created the program in 2008 to help reopen the market by purchasing high-rated, asset-backed commercial paper at three-month maturities. The facility was closed in 2010.

Central bank liquidity swaps: The U.S. has standing agreements with five other major foreign central banks — Bank of Canada, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, and Swiss National Bank — allowing them to provide dollars to their financial institutions during times of stress.

