Boeing -16%, capping 40% loss for the week

Boeing (BA -16.2% ) is on pace for its lowest closing price since February 2017, as the company has been hit by a whirlwind of recent bad news on top of its 737 MAX woes.

Losses mounted after reports said Boeing expects to draw the full amount of its $13.825B delayed-draw term loan as early as Friday, after drawing $7.5B in February.

But Moody's says the full draw was expected and that it does not affect its review for a potential downgrade, as "factors other than an immediate cash need are the likely impetus for the draw at this time."

Washington state's move to repeal an aerospace business tax break, bringing the U.S. into full compliance with World Trade Organization rules, would remove the 40% saving on Business and Occupation tax, which saved Boeing $118M in 2018 based on published jetliner revenues.

Finally, J.P. Morgan analysts downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight, abandoning its longtime bullish stance.