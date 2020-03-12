Allete buys 300 MW Oklahoma wind project

Allete (ALE -10% ) says it acquired the 300 MW Caddo wind project in Oklahoma from Apex Clean Energy, including plans to sell energy to three Fortune 500 corporate customers, for an undisclosed sum.

Allete says the project, which it expects to be operational by the end of 2021, will double the company's capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy.

The company says its Clean Energy unit retains safe harbor turbines and is exploring additional opportunities to put more of them to use for customers.