Ulta Beauty gains after comp sales beat

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) sails past comparable sales expectations with a 4% gain in Q4 vs. +3.4% consensus.

Transactions were up 1.8% during the quarter and average ticket was 2.2% higher.

Gross margin was up 10 bps Y/Y to 35.0% of sales vs. 34.8% consensus. The retailer points to improvement in merchandise margins driven by marketing and merchandising strategies, partially offset by investments in salon services.

Looking ahead, Ulta Beauty sees FY20 revenue growth of +7% to +8%. EPS of $12.55 to $12.75 is anticipated vs. $13.05 consensus. No coronavirus impact is embedded in the guidance.

ULTA +3.76% AH after a 10.25% drop during the regular session.

