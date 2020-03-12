Broadmark Q4 reflects combination with Trinity Merger

Broadmark Realty (NYSE:BRMK) Q4 core EPS of 21 cents falls short of the 23 cent average of two analyst estimates and total revenue of $30.1M for the quarter misses the $34.5M estimate.

Broadmark completed its business combination with Trinity Merger on Nov. 14, 2019, making year-ago comparisons difficult.

Originated nine loans with a total face value of $37.8M, reflecting the impact of timing of the business combination.

Q4 interest income was $26.1M and fee income was $4.0M.

"We are currently seeing opportunities across all of our existing and new target markets which should drive meaningful earnings growth as we ramp up activity into the second half of 2020 and beyond," said President and CEO Jeff Pyatt.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.