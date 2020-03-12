Caleres warns on coronavirus impact

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) edges higher in AH trading after Famous Footwear comparable sales growth of +5.1% tops the consensus mark of +4.1%.

The retailer's gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 40.1% of sales.

Coronavirus update: "The executive management team is meeting regularly to rigorously evaluate the potential impact of the virus on the supply chain and broader consumer sentiment, and is taking prudent steps to protect the business and adjust its short term strategy in response to this dynamic health crisis... Looking ahead, in the short-term, we do anticipate disruptions related to the Coronavirus and are expecting headwinds between $0.15 and $0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2020. While potential impacts on full year 2020 results are difficult to quantify at this early stage, we will continue to actively assess the situation."

Caleres sees 2020 sales growth of flat to a low single-digit rate and EPS of $1.95 to $2.15 vs. $2.45 consensus.