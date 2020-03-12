Broadcom logs rare profit miss in Q1

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) missed profit expectations in Q1, for the first time in several quarters, as revenues fell significantly below consensus.

Shares are currently flat postmarket, adding on to an 11.1% regular-session drop .

Revenues rose just 1.2% to $5.86B vs. an expected $5.99B.

Non-GAAP net income, meanwhile, fell by $76M to $2.37B.

"The fundamental semiconductor backdrop has been improving, and we did not see any material impact on our businesses due to COVID-19 in our first quarter," CEO Hock Tan says. "However, visibility in our global markets is lacking and demand uncertainty is intensifying."

CFO Tom Krause says with $6.4B-plus in cash on hand and a healthy cash flow outlook, "we are well positioned to continue to support our dividends to stockholders despite the challenging market backdrop."

It's pulled its 2020 guidance due to ongoing virus-related uncertainties.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $5.55B-$5.85B (light of consensus for $5.95B) and EBITDA of $3.06B-$3.21B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release