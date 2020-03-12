New Residential schedules market update call for tomorrow

The call is set for Friday morning at 8:30 AM ET.

CEO Mike Nierenberg: "Given the current market volatility, we would like to give you some market thoughts and an update on our Company."

NRZ was down 15.55% today to $11.61, and now down about 35% over the past month. At the current price the dividend yield is north of 17%.

The plunge in interest rates is likely to lead to a refinancing boom and sizable losses in the company's MSR portfolio, but NRZ's origination business might help ease that pain.

Source: Press Release