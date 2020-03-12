Gap higher after earnings beat

Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports comparable sales fell 1% in Q4. Old Navy and Banana Republic Global comparable sales were flat, while Gap Global saw comparable sales fall 5%. Athleta recorded a +1% comp.

Gross margin was up 70 bps to 39.0% of sales during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin fell 210 bps to 5.9% of sales.

Looking ahead, Gap sees a period of coronavirus-related uncertainty regarding the potential impact on both its supply chain and customer demand. FY20 EPS of $1.80 to $1.92 is anticipated vs. $1.68 consensus.

Shares of Gap are up 4.44% in AH trading after falling off 8.25% during the regular session.

