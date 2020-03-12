Adobe -2% after soft Q2 outlook

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) -2.2% beats Q1 estimates on the top and bottom lines with revenue up 19% Y/Y for the company's first over $3B quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Digital Media, $2.17B (+22% Y/Y); Digital Experience, $858M (+15%).

ARR breakdown: Total Digital Media, $8.73B (+23%); Creative, $7.58B (+22%); Document Cloud, $1.15B (+34%).

Operating income came in at $1.25B, matching consensus.

For Q2, Adobe guides for about $3.175B in revenue (consensus: $3.22B) and EPS of $2.35 (consensus: $2.33).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.