Dow posts worst loss since 1987

Stocks plunged again, as investors signaled that actions by the Federal Reserve and Pres. Trump would not be enough to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Dow dropped 10% for its worst loss since the 1987 crash, while the S&P finished -9.5% to join the Dow in bear market territory, and Nasdaq closed -9.4% .

The averages got a brief rebound at midday day after the Fed announced it will ramp up its overnight funding operations to more than $500M today and offer another $1T in repo operations tomorrow, but then quickly turned back to session lows.

Reported disagreements between the U.S. House and Senate and within the White House regarding a stimulus plan only exacerbated the extreme pessimism on Wall Street.

"The coronavirus is scary and people don't know what to expect," Kathy Entwistle, senior vice president of wealth management at UBS, told CNBC. "It's like the tsunami is coming. We know it's going to hit any day and nobody knows what the outcome is going to be."

"We are going into a global recession," Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian says. "After what's been happening the last few days, we are going to see a spread of economic sudden stops. The trouble with economic sudden stops is it's not easy to restart an economy."

All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed lower, with energy ( -12.3% ) and financials ( -10.8% ) the biggest losers, and health care ( -7.4% ) suffering the least damage.

WTI crude oil settled -4.5% to $31.50/bbl after nearly hitting $30 earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, Treasury bonds finished little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 0.49% and the 10-year yield rising 3 bps to 0.85%.