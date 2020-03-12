NCAA cancels March Madness

The NCAA has canceled March Madness - the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments - along with all other remaining winter and spring championships.

That comes amid a flood of event cancellations relating to concerns over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

And it should have an outsize effect on broadcast partners: Viacom (VIAC, VIACA), parent of longtime tournament home CBS, is down 0.1% postmarket after falling 18.5% during the day.