Sanmina will fail to meet Q2 Guidance, citing COVID-19 impact

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) does not expect to achieve its previously issued guidance, noting the impact of the coronavirus

CEO Hartmut Liebel, "While the full impact and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, we believe the company has a strong operating model and solid balance sheet which will enable us to weather this disruption"

Sanmina in January previously guided second quarter revenue to between $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion and Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $0.65 to $0.75

Current Consensus for 2Q EPS is $0.71 on revenue of $1.74 billion

See other EMS peers here