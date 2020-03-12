Uniti Group Q4 fiber infrastructure revenue disappoints

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) falls 1.3% in after-hours trading after Q4 revenue of $268.5M trails the average analyst estimate of $273.8M and 0.8% lower than $270.8M in Q4 2018.

Q4 fiber infrastructure revenue of $79.5M misses the Visible Alpha estimate of $84.5M, while leasing revenue of $183.9M just beats the Visible Alpha consensus of $183.8M.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 48 cents beats the consensus estimate of 38 cents and declined from 64 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $202.9M fell 3.4% Y/Y, with fiber infrastructure adjusted EBITDA of $29.2M down 20% Y/Y.

For 2020, Uniti sees revenue of $1.116B-$1.128B vs. consensus of $1.05B.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO of $394M-$406M, or $1.79-$1.85 per share when divided by 220M weighted average common shares outstanding; consensus is $1.59.

Previously: Uniti Group FFO beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (March 12)