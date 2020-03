Disneyland (NYSE:DIS) has moved to temporarily close amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

That marks the fourth time in history for a full suspension of operations, and the first since the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

There's not yet word on whether Disney World in Orlando will close.

The move comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom called on halts to gatherings with more than 250 people, to slow the spread of the virus.