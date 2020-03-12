Kentucky Derby still on for now

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) says the Jeff Ruby Steaks race at Turfway Park will run as scheduled on March 14, but without spectators

"Due to the large number of people expected to attend and the density of the crowd these weather conditions would create, the ability to ensure safe social distancing, per recent public health guidelines, would be compromised."

Preparations to host Kentucky Derby 146 on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs are still moving forward.

CHDN +3.85% AH after a 22.10% drop in the regular session.

Source: Press Release