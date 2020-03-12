Slack -21% despite Q4 beats

Slack (NYSE:WORK) -21% beats Q4 estimates with 49% Y/Y revenue growth.

Calculated billings grew 37% Q/Q to $254.7M.

Paid customers totaled 110K with 893 customers having an ARR of over $100K and 70 with over $1M.

Slack guides an in-line Q1 with revenue of $185-188M (consensus: $188.09M) and a loss per share of $0.06-0.07 (consensus: $0.07 loss).

The FY21 view has revenue of $842-862M (consensus: $854.64M) and loss per share of $0.19-0.21 (consensus: $0.22 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.