Slack -21% despite Q4 beats

Slack (NYSE:WORK) -21% beats Q4 estimates with 49% Y/Y revenue growth.
Calculated billings grew 37% Q/Q to $254.7M.
Paid customers totaled 110K with 893 customers having an ARR of over $100K and 70 with over $1M.
Slack guides an in-line Q1 with revenue of $185-188M (consensus: $188.09M) and a loss per share of $0.06-0.07 (consensus: $0.07 loss).
The FY21 view has revenue of $842-862M (consensus: $854.64M) and loss per share of $0.19-0.21 (consensus: $0.22 loss).
Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.
Now read: Sohu reports upside Q4 results »
This was corrected on 03/12/2020 at 05:16 PM. Post updated to correct the FY guidance and headline.