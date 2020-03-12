Noble Energy cuts 2020 capex by $500M

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) says it will cut its planned 2020 capital spending program by ~$500M, nearly 30%, to $1.1B-$1.3B, in response to the oil price downturn.

Noble says 80% of the capex reduction will occur in the U.S. onshore business, with more than half occurring in the Delaware Basin; internationally, the company says it has identified $100M in capital reductions coming from major project execution.

The company will continue to move forward the Alen gas monetization project in Equatorial Guinea for first production in early 2021 and complete pipeline expansion work in Israel.

Noblesays it had $4.4B in financial liquidity at the end of February and has no significant debt maturities before late 2024.