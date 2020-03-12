American Campus Communities repeats 2020 guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) hasn't experienced any definitive negative impacts to its operating performance, so far, the REIT said in a statement.

Furthermore, it's not revising 2020 earnings guidance.

ACC rises 0.6% in after-hours trading of 334,880 shares.

Leasing activity for fall 2020 continues to be within ACC's historical trend and at a pace consistent with its previously stated opening same-store rental revenue growth range of 1.5%-3.0% for the 2020-2021 academic year.

ACC has assembled a task force specific to Covid-19 to monitor the evolving situation and coordinate the REIT's actions and communications with employees, residents, and university partners.

Continues construction on its development pipeline that includes $279.7M of deliveries in May through August 2020; projects remain on-time and on-budget and the company doesn't anticipate any supply chain disruption.