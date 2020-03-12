Bonanza Creek to reduce activity, plans $80M-$100M full-year capex

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) says it will significantly reduce planned development activity in 2020, with total capital spending of $80M-$100M.

The company says its operated drilling rig will finish the final well on its current pad this week and then be released, and ongoing completion activities involving the two final XRL wells of an eight-well pad will be finished within two weeks and the pad will be brought online later this year, but further completion activities will be suspended.

Bonanza expects full-year production of 24K-25K boe/day, with Q4 2020 production seen roughly flat with Q4 2019.

The company says a flat 2020 production profile, together with reduced capex and hedge revenue, is expected to generate significant free cash in 2020.