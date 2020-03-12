Fluent +9.1% after double-digit revenue gains

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is one of the rare companies seeing green shoots this afternoon, rising 9.1% postmarket after its Q4 earnings came in with revenues in line after a double-digit gain.

Revenues rose 13% to $80M.

Media margin rose 5% Q/Q to $26.3M, making up 32.9% of revenues.

EBITDA was $11.5M (14% of revenues).

While net income dipped on a GAAP basis, adjusted net income rose to $6.12M from a year-ago $5.99M.

“Our fourth quarter results confirmed the success of our response to factors affecting our business and the further strengthening of our core business in the latter part of the quarter," says CEO Ryan Schulke.

Cash and equivalents were $18.7 as of Dec. 31. vs. a prior-year $17.8M.

