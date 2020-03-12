Live Nation, group urges hiatus on large events

Amid a torrent of virus-driven event cancellations, Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) has come together with other live-entertainment powerhouses to recommend a temporary shutdown of large-scale entertainment.

The company says it's come together in a global task force along with execs from AEG, CAA, Warner Music, Paradigm and UTA, to forge a unified direction for the industry in response to the crisis.

"At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed," the group says. "We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.

"We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon."