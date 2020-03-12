Teck Resources pledges to cut carbon intensity by a third over 10 years

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) says it is targeting a 33% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 as it strives to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Teck plans to procure half of the electricity demands of its operations in Chile from clean energy by 2020 and 100% by 2030 and accelerate the adoption of zero emissions alternatives for transportation by displacing the equivalent of 1,000 internal combustion engine vehicles by 2025.

The commitment comes a few weeks after Teck shelved its Frontier oil sands project, citing tensions in Canada over climate change and Indigenous rights, among other factors.