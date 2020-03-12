Twitter, Facebook clamp down on Russian network

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have acted to remove accounts they say are backed by Russia and intended to interfere in United States issues.

"In collaboration with law enforcement, industry peers, journalists, and expert researchers, we recently suspended a small network of accounts largely Tweeting in English and that presented themselves as based in the United States," Twitter says.

The 71 accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria, and they can be "reliably" associated with Russia, Twitter says. Those accounts tried to "sow discord by engaging in conversations about social issues, like race and civil rights."

Meanwhile, Facebook says it removed 49 Facebook accounts, 69 Pages and 85 Instagram accounts for foreign interference ("coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign actor").

"This network was in the early stages of building an audience and was operated by local nationals — some wittingly and some unwittingly — in Ghana and Nigeria on behalf of individuals in Russia. It targeted primarily the United States," Facebook says.