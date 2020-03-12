EPR Properties defers $1.0B gaming investment, withdraws guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) withdraws its earnings guidance and will defer its anticipated gaming venue investment and all other uncommitted investment spending due too unfavorable market conditions.

EPR rises 1.0% i n after-hours trading.

Revises 2020 investment spending to only reflect committed investment spending totaling about $100M; had seen $1.6B-$1.8B of investment spending in 2020.

“With approximately $500.0M in unrestricted cash, 100% availability under our $1.0B line of credit, low leverage and no near-term debt maturities, we believe the strength of our balance sheet will allow us to weather this period,” CEO Greg Silvers said.

The company had previously announced signing a non-binding term sheet for the $1.0B investment in a gaming venue and had expected to close the investment in Q2.

Neither party has any obligation under the term sheet to proceed with the transaction, and there's no assurance that the transaction will be executed once market conditions improve, the company said.