Petrobras cuts Brazil gasoline prices nearly 10%

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has cut gasoline prices in Brazil by 9.5% and diesel prices by 6.5%, the first cuts since this week's oil price collapse.

The move makes retail gasoline more competitive against ethanol, possibly cutting demand for the biofuel and prompting mills to switch production to sugar instead, says S&P Global Platts sugar analyst Claudiu Covrig.

Petrobras' substantial gasoline price cut still is far from the drop in prices for gasoline in the U.S., where gasoline futures sank to as low as $0.8536/gal today, down nearly 20% from Monday's low of $1.0574/gal.

Raw sugar prices in New York extended losses after the news, falling more than 5% and reaching a session low of $0.1153/lb. before trimming some of the losses later.

ETFs: CANE, SGG