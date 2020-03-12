Disney postpones 'Mulan,' other films

In its latest coronavirus-related response, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) says it's pulling Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers off its film schedule for now.

Of those, Mulan was the highest profile release - a live-action remake of its animated hit that grossed more than $300M worldwide in 1998. It was set to open domestically in two weeks.

The New Mutants (part of the X-Men franchise Disney inherited from Fox) was set to open April 3. And Antlers (a horror/mystery on the Searchlight label) was set to open April 17.

It's not set new dates for the films yet.

Earlier, the company said Disneyland would suspend operations for only the fourth time ever and the first time since the 9/11 atttacks in 2001.