Husky Energy to cut 2020 capex by nearly C$1B

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) says it is lowering its 2020 capital spending by C$900M at the midpoint to C$2.3B-$2.5B from its previous plan of C$3.2B-$3.4B, including a one-third cut in upstream spending.

Husky says the changes will result in total upstream production of 275K-300K boe/day from 295K-310K boe/day expected previously, ~5% lower at the midpoint.

The company is halting investment in resource plays and conventional heavy oil projects in western Canada to will focus on optimizing existing production and lowering costs, and has suspended drilling of sustaining pads at all thermal operations.

Additional cost reduction initiatives totaling ~C$100M in 2020 will include a reduction in well servicing activities on uneconomic production and a halt in exploration activity.