GE recommends keeping longtime auditor KPMG for 2020

General Electric (NYSE:GE) proposes retaining KPMG as its auditor for another year, extending a relationship that dates back more than a century but has been tested recently by accounting problems.

In its proxy filing, GE says its board decided to keep KPMG following feedback from shareholders on the company's recent financial results, the continuing SEC investigation and recent leadership changes at the company.

The filing also says CEO Larry Culp received $24.6M in total 2019 compensation, including a $2.5M salary and $21.1M in bonus and stock awards.

Shareholders will vote to approve KPMG and the executive compensation, along with the company board members, at a planned May 5 annual meeting in Boston, which the proxy says could be altered due to the coronavirus.